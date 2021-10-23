Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 531,352 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of SSR Mining worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSRM. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 61.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 310.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,560 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $21,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after buying an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,760,000 after buying an additional 896,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

