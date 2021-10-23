Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,453 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.05% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

ACAD opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

