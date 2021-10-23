Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,023 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 213.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 145.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 70,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $806.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

