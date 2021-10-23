Lethean Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $217.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,358.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.63 or 0.06697791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.50 or 0.00320245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $630.04 or 0.01026822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00090908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.00437557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00279749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00234404 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.