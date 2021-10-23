LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $153,784.87

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, LHT has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $153,784.87 and $10.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003938 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007348 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

