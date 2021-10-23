Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.84

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $8.29. Lightbridge shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 248,384 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lightbridge by 53.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the second quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 104.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

