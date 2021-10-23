Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.84

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $8.29. Lightbridge shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 248,384 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
