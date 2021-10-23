Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $13.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.10 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.10 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth $290,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $121.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.