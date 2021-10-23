Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,666. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.93.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

