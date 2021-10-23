Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,287,174 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Linde worth $729,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $314.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

