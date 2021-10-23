Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,093 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

LCTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $393.53 million, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.