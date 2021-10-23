LINK 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.56 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, LINK has traded up 7% against the dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $118.34 or 0.00192680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $707.19 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00071599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00105873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,275.74 or 0.99766331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.43 or 0.06612629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021889 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.