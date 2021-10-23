Liquity 24-Hour Volume Tops $863,878.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $5.57 or 0.00009086 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $64.85 million and approximately $863,878.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00071523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00105623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,294.29 or 0.99997266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.92 or 0.06527218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021858 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,644,059 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

