Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce sales of $96.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.80 million. Livent posted sales of $72.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $387.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $391.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $454.34 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $470.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. Livent has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

