LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,289 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.52% of LKQ worth $75,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 725,697 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 116.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 28.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.2% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $56.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.