Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given “Hold” Rating at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $101.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

LOGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.69. 872,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,457. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

