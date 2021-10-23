Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $1.95 on Major Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $43.60 million and $14.37 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 238% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00071952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00105639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,432.37 or 1.00121150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.32 or 0.06659803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.