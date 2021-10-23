Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $5,130,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $228.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $229.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

