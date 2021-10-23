LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.99% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

IYK stock opened at $184.80 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $143.26 and a twelve month high of $188.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.65.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

