LPL Financial LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 426,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 217,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $73.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

