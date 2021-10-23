LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Guardant Health worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in Guardant Health by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Guardant Health by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Guardant Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of GH stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.74.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.