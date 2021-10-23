Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as low as C$0.63. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 160,774 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond in a report on Monday, July 19th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.47 million and a PE ratio of -54.17.
In related news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$33,203.04.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.