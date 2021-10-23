Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as low as C$0.63. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 160,774 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.47 million and a PE ratio of -54.17.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$33,203.04.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

