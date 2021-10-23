Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.49.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

