LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Elm Ridge Management LLC

Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 3.3% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $51,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

