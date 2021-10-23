Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $76.41 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 274.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $76,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.