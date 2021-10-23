Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 350,220 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2,526.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Snap-on worth $81,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 110,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA opened at $210.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.