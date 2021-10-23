MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 3,414 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.2% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

