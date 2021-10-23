MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 563 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 54.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $247.09 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.05 and its 200 day moving average is $247.96.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

