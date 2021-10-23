Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.42

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.42 and traded as high as C$10.83. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$10.72, with a volume of 6,815 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.85 million and a P/E ratio of -33.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.42.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$167.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently -130.84%.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

