Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.99

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.99 and traded as low as $6.81. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 1,511 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

