Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.53

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.53 and traded as high as C$9.54. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 157,197 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.72 million and a PE ratio of 42.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,880.
About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
