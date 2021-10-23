Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.53

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.53 and traded as high as C$9.54. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 157,197 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.72 million and a PE ratio of 42.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,880.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

