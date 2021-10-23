Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 754.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
MANH stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $170.87. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.98.
In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.