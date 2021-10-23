Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 754.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $170.87. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

