ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.05 Million

Analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post sales of $681.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.40 million to $687.70 million. ManTech International reported sales of $636.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANT. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

ManTech International stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ManTech International during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

