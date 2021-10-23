Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.57

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.57 and traded as high as C$27.96. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$27.67, with a volume of 174,260 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.57.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.6200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 57.72%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

