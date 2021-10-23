Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.57.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after buying an additional 138,401 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,798,000 after buying an additional 76,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,090,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

