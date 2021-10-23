Marshall Wace LLP Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,860 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of Hamilton Lane worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after buying an additional 129,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

HLNE stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

