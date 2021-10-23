Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 848.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $176,300,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after buying an additional 1,152,070 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $114.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,642 shares of company stock valued at $62,517,901 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

