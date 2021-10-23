Marshall Wace LLP Sells 11,171 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Hasbro worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $61,971,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,504,000 after buying an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 71.4% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $22,992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after buying an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.