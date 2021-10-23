Marshall Wace LLP Sells 5,852 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

NYSE:MDT opened at $123.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.