Marshall Wace LLP Sells 7,118 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

MTD opened at $1,469.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,502.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,397.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $985.05 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

