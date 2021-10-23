Marshall Wace LLP Takes $11.71 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,038 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Nuance Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,751,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,355,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,610,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,253,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,533,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -423.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

