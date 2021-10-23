MASQ Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $130,361.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00071599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00105873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,275.74 or 0.99766331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.43 or 0.06612629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021889 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,297,382 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.