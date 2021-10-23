Massnet (MASS) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Massnet has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Massnet has a total market cap of $34.09 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.15 or 0.00323750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00205721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00102680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

