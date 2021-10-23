Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 91,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,322. Materion has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Materion by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.