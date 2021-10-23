Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

