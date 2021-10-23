Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,448 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. eBay comprises 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.41.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

