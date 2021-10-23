Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $14.41 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 2.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.98 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.88 and its 200-day moving average is $279.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

