Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $14.47 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 2.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 33,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.