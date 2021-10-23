Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $21.58 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,772.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,589.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,393 shares of company stock worth $577,611,123. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

