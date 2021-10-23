Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $209.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

