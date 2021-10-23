Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,371,000 after acquiring an additional 788,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $8,798,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $110.18 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

